Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bunzl from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bunzl from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $22.62 on Monday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

