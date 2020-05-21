Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.71, approximately 1,021,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,553,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Specifically, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

