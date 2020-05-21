BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 356 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $220.96 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,723.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $4,623,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,158,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,878 shares of company stock valued at $20,047,408 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

