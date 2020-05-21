BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,926 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.