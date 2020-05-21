BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 210 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after acquiring an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 281,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $83,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $320.40 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.92.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

