BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $233,472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

