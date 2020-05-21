BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 19,190 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 247.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

