BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,968,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after buying an additional 729,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,614,000 after buying an additional 667,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,400,000 after buying an additional 417,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

NYSE:NUE opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

