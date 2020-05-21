BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $309.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.