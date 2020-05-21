BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $893,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 151.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $317.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

