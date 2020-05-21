BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 334,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.