BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

