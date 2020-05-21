BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

