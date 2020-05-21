BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

