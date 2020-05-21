BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 23,250 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.