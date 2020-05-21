BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 2,180 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

