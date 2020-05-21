Brokerages Anticipate State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Posted by on May 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

NYSE:STT opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,479. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,960,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.