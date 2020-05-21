Brokerages Anticipate State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

NYSE:STT opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,479. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,960,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

