Brian Recatto Acquires 3,500 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) CEO Brian Recatto acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $368.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 205,401 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.