BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

