BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

