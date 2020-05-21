B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 382.53 ($5.03) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 400.64 ($5.27).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 358.80 ($4.72) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 353.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

