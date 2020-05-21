Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,271.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,328.81. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

