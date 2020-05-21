Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKH. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

NYSE BKH opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

