BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 11,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

In other news, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $487,047.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 384,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000.

BJ opened at $28.97 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

