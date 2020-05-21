BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.42, 3,833,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,652,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,770.80%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.37% of BIOLASE worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

