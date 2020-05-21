Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $313.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.