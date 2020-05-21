BidaskClub Upgrades Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) to Strong-Buy

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mongodb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

MDB stock opened at $206.62 on Tuesday. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $210.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $423,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,777 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $14,602,332 over the last 90 days. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

