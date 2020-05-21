BidaskClub Upgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Hold

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMXI. Cowen downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.
IMXI opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $408.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of -0.14. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
