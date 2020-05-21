BidaskClub Upgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Hold

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMXI. Cowen downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

IMXI opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $408.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of -0.14. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

