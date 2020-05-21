BidaskClub Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to “Sell”

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $469.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.