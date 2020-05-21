BidaskClub Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to “Sell”

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $469.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
