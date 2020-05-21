BidaskClub Upgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Hold

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $372.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.66. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 14,901.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Geron by 736.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Geron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 32,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Geron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,639,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

