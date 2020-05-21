BidaskClub Upgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Hold

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.02 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Criteo by 156.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Criteo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares during the period. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 130.9% in the first quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 2,800,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Criteo by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

