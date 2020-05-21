BidaskClub Upgrades Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to “Strong-Buy”

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

