BidaskClub Upgrades Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to “Strong-Buy”

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.
Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
