BidaskClub Lowers Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

NBRV opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.05. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 238.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,200 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

