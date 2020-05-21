BidaskClub Downgrades Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Buy

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Mantech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mantech International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.