Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells $2,557,396.03 in Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Raymond J. Lane sold 18,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,557,396.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,888,115.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BYND opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -878.13. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. BidaskClub lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

