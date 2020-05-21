Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of TEG stock opened at GBX 141.88 ($1.87) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 339 ($4.46). The firm has a market cap of $96.83 million and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 24,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,934.49).

Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

