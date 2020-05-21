Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KYYWF opened at $20.58 on Monday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

