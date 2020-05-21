Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on the stock.

BVIC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Britvic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 839.23 ($11.04).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 692.38 ($9.11) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 701.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 842.20.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($104,353.59).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

