Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MARS. Citigroup downgraded Marston’s to a sell rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marston’s from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt raised Marston’s to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 56.44 ($0.74).

Get Marston's alerts:

LON:MARS opened at GBX 33.67 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.32. The company has a market cap of $220.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.