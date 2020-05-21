Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,367 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Celanese by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,085,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $121,772,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 801,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 291,450 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

NYSE CE opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

