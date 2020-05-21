Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 39,291 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,291 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.13% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Laffer Investments increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

NORW opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

