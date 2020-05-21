Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 259 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,969 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,407,000 after buying an additional 1,457,211 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 746,652 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,704,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,541,000 after acquiring an additional 497,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $71.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.