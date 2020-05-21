Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,403 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 844.9% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,230,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,445,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.