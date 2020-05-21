Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,223 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,600,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after buying an additional 684,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,800,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

