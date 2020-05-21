Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 69.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $92.68 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

