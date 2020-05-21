Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271,882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 40,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nuance Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUAN. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 512,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,270 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,077 shares of company stock worth $2,968,427 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

