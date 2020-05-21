Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $142,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 499,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 1,797,623 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLPH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

DLPH stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

