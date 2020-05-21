Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

