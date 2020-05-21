Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Triton International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Triton International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of TRTN opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Triton International Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,466.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.