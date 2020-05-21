Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,183,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JWN. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 238.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.